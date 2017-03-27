Van Breda triple murder trial begins

Van Breda faces charges of murder for the alleged axe attack, plus an additional charge of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his surviving sister.

Van Breda is now out on a R100,000 bail.

A trial for former Perth man Henri van Breda, charged with the axe murder of his family, will appear in a South African court on Monday.

The State and Van Breda’s lawyers opposed the application, arguing it could alter witness testimony, or intimidate witnesses while they testify.

Van Breda, who handed himself in to police previous year, also faces one count of attempted murder and another charge of obstruction of justice.

The teenager reportedly remembers nothing about the 3am bloodbath in January 2015 that left her an orphan and put her in a coma.

LISTEN: Henri van Breda’s call to emergency services.

It says Henri’s DNA was found at the scene, and his clothing was covered with his family members’ blood.

Their mother was dead on the balcony of the same room and Marli was found nearby with a cut on her neck.

Mr van Breda, 21, handed himself in to Stellenbosch Police station with his attorney in June.

The murder weapon, a large knife from the family’s kitchen, was found near the bodies.

He and his sister, who have only had supervised visits since then, stand to inherit a share of their wealthy parents’ USD$16million estate.

He, his 55-year-old wife Teresa and three children had moved back to South Africa for a lucrative business deal in the months before the killings.

The family’s friends and own social media feeds suggested they were a close-knit unit who enjoyed all the exotic travel and outdoor pursuits their huge wealth could buy.