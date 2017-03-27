Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ scores a century!

Now here’s what record breaking with Badrinath Ki Dulhania entering the 100 crore club.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition”.

The movie was released on March 10th across the country. Its daily collections have been constantly dipping since Monday but the film managed to crawl its way towards the Rs 100 crore club.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the fifth film under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to achieve the remarkable feat. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr., a subsequent tweet added.

The film in its second week held itself quite well and maintained consistency by collecting over 2 crores on all days since Monday.

This particular molestation scene from Badrinath Ki Dulhania was objected by the audience for its insensitive picturisation because when Varun’s character is rescued by his friend, rather than emotionally supporting him, they laugh at him. The first place is achieved by Shahrukh Khan’s Film Raees with 137 crores then Hrithik Roshan Kaabil, next Jolly LLB2. Now, both Varun and Alia have a reason to celebrate.

However, despite film critics lauding his recent film Badrinath Ki Dulhania for his amusing dialogues, fantastic chemistry between Varun and Alia and its quirky take on feminism, a particular scene from the film has become controversial of late.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania continued its good form at the Box-office, raking a tad over Rs 107 crores.