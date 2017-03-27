Venom Movie Described As Horror Sci-Fi

We recently found out that Sony has taken steps to get their long-gestating Venom movie into production, and that shooting was set to commence on the “sci-fi horror” spinoff as soon as this fall. However, it was reported earlier this month that the studio has confirmed that the Venom project is still alive, and it already landed a 2018 release date. Intriguingly, the site has the movie listed as “action/horror/sci-fi”, implying it might have a slightly different tone to other superhero movies. If that ends up being true, fans might extinguish hopes to see Venom alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, at least under Marvel Studios’ family-friendly universe. The un-named Venom film predates the deal Marvel and Sony made to feature Spider-man in Civil War and Ironman in Homecoming, so there may be a chance that it’s not related to the MCU at all.

Plans for a Venom movie actually predate the Marvel deal, and the film was originally meant to be part of the ongoing Spider-Man franchise that starred Andrew Garfield.