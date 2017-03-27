VHP reiterates demand for law to build temple

It will improve the relationship between two communities.

“We will provide them land at another place for the construction of a mosque”. Addressing a press conference here, worldwide general secretary of the world Hindu body Dr Praveen Togadia said they would be from next month starting a programme of “Ram Mandir Nirman Sankalp”(Resolve for construction of Ram temple) at the tehsil and block level to mobilize the masses in favour of the movement. “But it is not proper for anyone to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya by flaring up communal bitterness”, Singh told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

The construction of a Ram temple was a matter of faith for Hindus and the community had every right to build it without further delay, he added.

The Congress General Secretary also said that former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao tried to resolve the Ayodhya dispute by keeping politics away and constituting Ramalay Trust.

VHP’s global working president Praveen Togadia has also repeated his earlier demand that a law should be enavted enabling the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The development has come few day after the apex court asked both the parties to find a solution through a dialogue after hearing a petition from senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy.

“The rate of population growth of Hindus is much lesser than Muslims”, the VHP leader said, demanding a law to put a cap on the number of kids a couple could have.