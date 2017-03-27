Victoria strengthens position in Sheffield Shield final against South Australia

South Australia remain optimistic of regaining a foothold in the Sheffield Shield final against Victoria despite a luckless opening day in Alice Springs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 3-322, Victoria reached lunch at 6-379, with Seb Gotch on 19 and James Pattinson on nine.

Chasing a third successive title win, Victoria put on 224 for the first wicket with Harris scoring a sparkling 120 and Dean contributing 94.

On a morning when fellow South Australian and former Test speedster Shaun Tait announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, it was the more sedate but arguably more effective Chadd Sayers who again did the bulk of the damage for the Redbacks. Within the space of the next five deliveries, Victoria suffered another setback as Harris was sent back too with Chadd Sayers opening his account. Harris posted his 50 just before lunch, but should have been gone on 54 after edging Mennie to first slip where Daniel Worrall spilled a straightforward chance.

Harris was dropped twice and Dean once, though two of those chances were extremely hard.

Harris capped an impressive first season with the Bushrangers when he posted his century shortly before tea, and celebrated his achievement with an unusual mid-pitch jig. “There is plenty of swing there but it’s a bit slow”, said Victoria opener Harris.

The partnership ended only when Dean was bowled by a well-flighted delivery from Adam Zampa for 94, and Harris fell in the next over for 120 when he drove at Sayers and was caught by Mennie at gully, but Rob Quiney and Aaron Finch continued to frustrate the Redbacks with a 72-run stand that came to an end when Finch was lbw to Sayers for 38.

Earlier stand-in Victorian captain Cameron White, who previously led the Bushrangers to the 2008-09 and 2009-10 Shield titles, won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat in a match Victoria need only to draw to claim the trophy, forcing the Redbacks to field in near 40-degree heat. Despite finding more green than expected on the pitch, the Bushrangers left paceman Scott Boland out of their XI, opting to pick Fawad Ahmed for just his second game of the season, acknowledging the leggie’s imposing record at the venue.