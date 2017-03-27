Victory slips away from Harvick at Atlanta: “It’s my own doing today”

“We will have to look at our math and figure out what was going on there. It gets to bouncing around, I thought I was being conservative, apparently I wasn’t”, Harvick said. “That feels so good”.

Kyle Larson finished second.

Larson was second, with Matt Kenseth third, Kasey Kahne fourth and Chase Elliott fifth. Chase Elliott also overcame a speeding penalty to round out the top five. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, known for outbursts and harsh words in the past on the radio during races when his pit crew makes mistakes, was apologetic to his team this time.

Kevin Harvick led for a majority of the race but was penalized a lap for exceeding the 45 miles per hour speed limit when going into the pit. “We stubbed our toe a little bit today but we have to keep working on it”, he said. These races aren’t easy. “I was on my lights perfectly, but seems like a lot of guys got popped in the same segment”. Harvick, who had led about 94% of the race up until that point, only had to make it through one more sequence of pit stops in order to virtually capture the checkered flag. He wound up ninth.

Harvick said the incident was a hard one for him because he preaches all the time to his team “not to beat yourself” when it comes to pit road. “After Kevin’s misfortune, that would have put us in a really good spot”. There when I restarted the leader after our Christmas present we got there, and Brad lined up behind me, I knew he was going to be the one to beat.

“We will pick ’em up and start again next week”.

No one else was within 2 seconds of the front. He made unscheduled pit stops for a flat tire and a loose lug nut, but those weren’t as costly as Harvick’s speeding penalty so late in the race when the littlest of mistake quickly turned into disaster. But that entire sequence and the volley from DeLana Harvick were the best parts of an otherwise uninspiring race. He’s led 353 laps at the 1.54-mile track.

The only words Keselowski uttered were “We win and lose as a team” following Wolfe apologizing for the miscue. As one of the fastest and roughest tracks on the surface, Atlanta was set to showcase speed and endurance, and that’s exactly what we saw.

With Harvick back in the pack, the rest of the field were left to battle it out for the win with 11 laps to go. Winner Brad Keselowski and Harvick combined to lead 313 of the 325 laps. With the extra green-flag stops, they wound up off the lead lap. His only victory in Atlanta came behind the wheel of the Richard Childress Chevy, shortly after replacing the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.in 2001. On Sunday he was in position to benefit from Harvick’s speeding penalty, but he couldn’t hold off Keselowski’s stronger auto on the final run.

Keselowski was able to overtake Larson at the end to earn the victory at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

