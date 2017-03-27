Vince Vaughn nearly played the role of Joey on ‘Friends’

Vince Vaughn was once up for the part of the loveable actor in the USA sitcom, according to a new report in Esquire UK.

It obviously ultimately worked out fine for Vaughn, who went on to get his big break in hit movie Swingers alongside Ron Livingston and Jon Favreau.

Actor Vince Vaughn attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and the sitcom became an instant and huge hit making global stars of its cast LeBlanc, Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Favreau did end up starring in Friends eventually, playing the character of Pete Becker in the show’s third season.

The cast of Friends all became worldwide stars off the show’s success, with Jennifer Aniston breaking out as a big-time movie star.

Matt LeBlanc rose to fame in the early nineties as he played Joey Tribbiani in cult classic, Friends, until the series drew to a close in 2004 after a decade-long stint. He also stars in the sitcom Man With A Plan (airing on Global) and as a host for British motor vehicle show Top Gear.