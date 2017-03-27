Visa hiccup aborts Eagles, Stallions friendly game

The NFF went on to explain how the failure to fulfil the match came about, with the British embassy in Morocco – where Burkina Faso played the Atlas Lions on Friday – not putting their visa applications through in time for their planned flight to London.

Though Monday’s planned friendly game against the Etallons of Burkina Faso has been called off, three new players have joined the Super Eagles ahead of a “training match” on Monday against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

“The match in question is called off due to no fault of either the organizers or the Nigeria Football Federation“.

“I didn’t watch the friendly game against Senegal, so it is hard to give opinion on a match that one did not see, but I like the fact that the Super Eagles players realized how important these games are”, Amuneke said.

One of the players who plays in Belgium told Completesportsnigeria.com in confidence that he was looking forward to the next game after being an unused substitute in Thursday’s clash against Senegal which ended 1-1 at The Hive Stadium.

“Officials of the Federation Burkinabe de Football (FBF) had been shuttling between Accra in Ghana and Ouagadougou for visa processing”.

Seven players of the stallions did not get visas to enter Britain.

“We regret to announce that the second friendly match we had scheduled for the Super Eagles as part of preparations for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series and the beginning of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification race would no longer take place on Monday, 27th March 2017″, he said.

Burkina Faso finished third at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and lost 2-0 to Morocco in Friday’s friendly.