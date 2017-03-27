Vishwajit Rane quits as Congress MLA, decides to support Parrikar

Parrikar steered clear of any questions on Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane, who had written a letter to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi complaining about the senior party leaders for their slow decision making that cost them the chance to form the government in Goa and Manipur. He added that he is a “very small person in Congress” and blamed Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh for causing damage to the party in the state. “The mandate in Goa was against the BJP”.

The legislator who had won the February 4 election from Valpoi constituency of North Goa said that he will contest the election afresh from Valpoi on the ticket of local outfit of Sattari Yuva Morcha and support the BJP-led coalition government of Manohar Parrikar.

The infighting within the Goa Congress unit came out in the open after Rane disappeared before the crucial floor test on Thursday.

Savio has announced his resignation today on his official Twitter account saying, “I have resigned from the Congress”.

“I do not expect anything from the Congress. Did we not fail to go the governor or elect leader”, he posted.

Replying to Singh, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the BJP is ready to discuss the issue if the Congress Party brings substantive motion on the same. He also attacked Rane and alleged that he is in cahoots with Parrikar.

The party leader has also blamed Congress for having “betrayed the people of Goa” in a talk with Times Now.

Rajya Sabha was in uproar over the government formation in Goa. Members of the Congress party stormed the Well raising slogans. Mr Singh told NDTV when asked if he too -like party leaders have been offering to do in other states – would take responsibility for the Congress’ failure to get the numbers to form the government in the state under his charge.