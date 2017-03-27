Visitor numbers up in 2016

The figures show that overall, visitor numbers increased by 7.2% compared 2015 among the 70 AVLA members, who manage almost 2,200 tourist sites and welcome over 119million domestic and overseas visitors each year.

The British Museum continued to be the most popular visitor attraction overall for the tenth year running with 6,420,395 visitors and remaining in second place was the National Gallery in London with 6,262,839 visitors.

These included filming locations Doune and Blackness Castles, better known as Castle Leoch and Fort William in the hit historical time-travelling TV series, “Outlander”.

Urquhart Castle at Drumnadrochit, near Inverness, saw a 14 per cent increase and Glasgow’s Riverside Museum enjoyed an 11 per cent rise in visitors.

Further afield, Skara Brae saw 93,375 visitors, and 52,000 people were recorded at Melrose Abbey in the Borders.

That figure has put it 38th out of all the UK’s attraction, beating the likes of Hampton Court Palace, Titanic Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway.

“However, by the end of the year almost all attractions were reporting growth from visitors from overseas and the rest of the United Kingdom”. Heritage tourism is a key element in this wider success story’.

It has dropped nine places since 2015 from 89th, despite visitor number increasing by 0.5%.

‘2016 was a great year for Scottish Tourism – proving that Scotland is reaping the benefits of significant capital investment in attractions and creative programming by its institutions’. In total, the seven attractions welcomed more than 2.7 million visitors.