Volkswagen CEO says he’s open to merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

This appears to be a U-turn from last week at the Geneva Motor Show, where the worldwide news agency said Müller had told it: “We are not ready for talks about anything“.

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller said he could be open to speaking with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne about a merger, Reuters reports.

As one of the smaller global automakers, Fiat Chrysler may need a deal to navigate a massive increase in technological investment required to keep pace as the industry shifts toward self-driving vehicles, electric cars and ride-sharing business models.

Marchionne had said during the recently held Geneva motor show that Volkswagen Group would be hit hard by the merger deal finalised between General Motors and the PSA Group as the two groups combined would now be the second largest vehicle maker in Europe. I have always said volume is not our sole goal. However, when reportedly asked later about the possibly of talks with FCA, Mueller was a little more vague.

“I wouldn’t rule out that in the medium or long term we’ll talk about anything, basically”, Mueller tells CNBC.

“It would be very helpful if Mr. Marchionne were to communicate his considerations to me too and not just to you”, said Mueller.

Despite its ongoing diesel emissions problem, in January of this year Volkswagen Group overtook Toyota Motor Corporation as the world’s largest carmaker.

While Volkswagen as a whole performed well in 2016, PSA’s recent purchase of Opel has the potential to put pressure on VW in its home European market, where it still holds the top spot.

After initially rising, shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) closed down 0.3 per cent in Milan while VW shares fell 1.9 per cent in Frankfurt.

As of yesterday, however, “there are no plans and have been no discussions” between the two companies, Volkswagen spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan told USA Today in an email.