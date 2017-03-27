Voters desert Coalition in latest poll as Labor takes 10-point lead

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be under renewed leadership pressure with a new opinion poll showing the coalition’s support crashing.

Labor has a 10-point lead over the Coalition with a two-party-preferred result of 55-45, a Fairfax-Ipsos poll published on Monday has found.

The Prime Minister’s personal approval rating has also dived to 40 per cent, but he still narrowly leads against opposition leader Bill Shorten as preferred leader.

The poll will likely send shockwaves through the government, which believed it had started to recover politically after a series of policy announcements created to tackle rising power prices, and may kick off a fresh discussion about the Coalition’s prospects under the leadership of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The government would have lost 24 seats if an election had been held at the weekend, including cabinet ministers Peter Dutton and Christian Porter, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The poll was conducted Wednesday to Saturday from a sample of 1400.

The Newspoll in February recorded the same 10-point gap as the Guardian Essential poll and the Fairfax Ipsos poll.

Deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop on Sunday fully backed Mr Turnbull as a “can- do” prime minister who would take the coalition to the next election.

Parliament will resume today before taking a break ahead of the May budget to finalise the details and promote the proposed changes around the country.