Vudu Disc-To-Digital Gets Digital Copies For Your DVDs

To save time, you can scan any number of discs before choosing your resolution and completing the process. A discount of 50 percent is available if you convert 10 or more movies, though, and every users gets one complimentary mobile conversion.

Vudu, the subscription-free, premium video streaming service from United States retail giant Walmart, has launched what it says is the first mobile offering to convert DVDs and Blu-rays into digital libraries, directly from a customer’s phone.

There is a 100-disc conversion limit per account, per year with Mobile Disc-to-Digital. Alternatively, you can visit a Walmart Store with the discs. However, if you’re planning on downsizing your collection or simply want a copy to take on the go, there can be no denying the convenience of digital media. Mobile Disc-to-Digital turns DVDs and Blu-rays into digital movies with a simple scan through the Vudu app. Blu-ray to HDX costs $2 per disc, as does converting DVD to standard definition digital.

It seems like a handy little feature to be sure, but it isn’t being offered for free. Otherwise, they’ll lock you out.

The new Vudu program isn’t free, but it’s significantly cheaper than re-purchasing your DVD content in digital form. But it still has some shortcomings. This is the problem with digital libraries in general. But Amazon Video, a massively popular streaming service, still does not, so your movie library is no good there.

Luckily, the streaming service Vudu has a solution to that problem. For $2 you’ll get access to that particular movie on all your devices, forever, through the Vudu app. For example, I have Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II in a single Blu-ray package, and that barcode wouldn’t register as a title that can be downloaded through Vudu.