Walmart Supplier Recalls Frozen Pizzas Due To Possible Listeria

The lot code of the recalled products is 20547, according to a statement by FSIS. They advise throwing away the pizzas or returning them to the place of purchase.

FSIS found listeria in routine sampling of the products.

Attention Walmart shoppers: A frozen pizza sold at the retail giant is being recalled because it may be contaminated. They were available at Walmart stores located in California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington state, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii. Thankfully, the FSIS doesn’t know of any illnesses caused by this most recent recall.

Listeria is a food borne illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes. About 1,600 people are infected with listeriosis every year and of those 260 die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vermont and CT saw two fatalities linked to this food-borne outbreak.

Pregnant women who acquired Listeriosis were at risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Two people recently died from listeriosis after eating raw milk cheeses bought at Whole Foods. Outbreaks of Listeria infections in the 1990s were primarily linked to deli meats and hot dogs. The infection also has negative implications to pregnant women and their newborns. If you ate this pizza, watch yourself for that amount of time for these symptoms: high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and flu-like symptoms.