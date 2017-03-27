Watch Adele’s Emotional Tribute to the London Terror Attack Victims

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at. applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable”. It was her final worldwide date on a gruelling world tour that started on February 29, 2016.

The songstress, who was visibly emotional, then performed a attractive rendition of her song “Make You Feel My Love” and dedicated it to those who lost their lives. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again – the only reason I’ve toured is you”, Adele told fans. “My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour”.

The record-breaking star revealed she was petrified of letting her fans down. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. “I get so nervous onstage that I don’t have the guts to improvise or anything like that”.

Adele will return home to London to kickstart her tour this weekend, despite the heartbreak that hurts the city.

There is severe traffic congestion on State Highway One between Auckland and Waikato as fans head to tonight’s Adele concert at Mt Smart stadium.

And Michael suggested Adele’s achievement may never be repeated.

Adele also broke a number of records during her Australian shows, including playing to record numbers of 200,000 over two nights at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

“The audiences have been ecstatic at their opportunity to see a true superstar at her peak”, he said.