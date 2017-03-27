Watch Adele’s Heartfelt Tribute To The London Terror Attack Victims

One lucky Adele fan struck gold when she reached under her seat to find a handwritten letter from the British singer herself, at Thursday’s concert in Auckland.

During her performance at Auckland, Adele said on stage, Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London.

“It’s very odd not being home, all I want to do today is just be at home, be with my friends and family”.

Watch the moment below…

Her “Adele Live” jaunt will wrap up with a handful of performances at London’s Wembley Stadium later this year, while it was claimed last year that the tour would be her last for the foreseeable future.

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home”, he told viewers on Wednesday night.

Adele sang “Make You Feel My Love“, her dedication leaving not a dry eye in the Mount Smart Stadium. “This is Make You Feel My Love“. “There are no words to describe how lovely this was”. The native Londoner was emotional about being so far from home in the wake of the incident, and she said as much in a moving tribute to those hurt during her concert. Her Sunday show saw her gather an audience of 77,300 fans.

Several videos have emerged on social media where one can see Adele running for cover after insects “attacked” her.