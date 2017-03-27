Watch this: Justice League first trailer

Quips Barry Allen AKA The Flash as he looks over to Bruce Wayne in the new trailer for the Zack Snyder-helmed Justice League.

After several days of character posters and teaser trailers, it looks as though the first full Justice League trailer is finally here. The effects for the Flash look pretty incredible and unique from the Marvel Universe Quicksilver in both the X-Men and Avengers films.

Last year, Affleck talked about how Batman would be portrayed in this upcoming Justice League movie. It should set the tone nicely for her massive role in assembling the Justice League alongside Batman. However, despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Aquaman is great, Wonder Woman is still awesome, Barry Allen/Flash is slowly growing on me, Cyborg is nearly there and Bruce Wayne/Batman continues to be rich.

“We have to be ready, you me and the others, there’s an attack coming”.

Meanwhile, Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill has dropped a huge hint that the Green Lantern will make an appearance in the forthcoming Justice League movie.

Of course, this being Warner Bros., it’s hard to get a feel for what the final product will be like.

Right now, “Justice League” is in the ideal position to be named as the “Movie Of The Year”. We also get the briefest of looks at Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman’s wife in the comic series. I just love that they all seem to have fun.

