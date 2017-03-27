Well-known high-risk sex offender to reside in Vancouver

High risk sex offender Christopher Neil, known as “swirlface”, plans to reside in the City of Vancouver.

Officials say he has a pattern of sexual offending against both pre- and early pubescent boys.

He is under close monitoring and is subject to 18 court-ordered conditions including having no contact with anyone under the age of 16, avoiding parks and playgrounds and not using computers or phones that can access the internet.

Vancouver Police Constable Jason Doucette directed all questions regarding Neil’s release to the Parole Board, but added that “The VPD will continue to work closely with Corrections Canada to monitor offenders being released into Vancouver”.

The others related to accessing and possessing child porn here in the Lower Mainland.

Six involved sexual touching and producing child porn in Cambodia. The sentence was reduced to just under 15 months because of time already served.

Cindy Rose, a spokesperson for B.C. Corrections, wrote that “Public safety is B.C. Corrections’ top priority”.

“Privacy laws prevent us from providing details beyond those included in the public notification”.

Neil was the subject of an global manhunt after German police found hundreds of images of a man with a digitally swirled face abusing boys. Thai police charged him with child sex offences, and he served several years in prison there, before his 2012 release to Canada.

2001: B.C. Superintendent of Independent Schools grants the Maple Ridge native a teaching certificate.

Neil was the subject of an worldwide manhunt after pictures of a man abusing two young boys sexually.

In October, 2007, an Interpol specialist succeeded in reconstructing Neil’s face from the obscured images, and the hunt was on.

Police in Germany were able to unscramble the digital images and tips poured in from around the globe, eventually leading police in Thailand to arrest Neil and charge him with child sex offences in that country.

That brings us to today, March 26, 2017 – when Neil is released to once again live in Vancouver. He was arrested after breaking court-ordered conditions by associating with pedophiles and searching online for child pornography.

2013: Neil is arrested for breaching those conditions.