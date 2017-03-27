Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Lifted to Hold at Vetr Inc

Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

When we have a peek on stock’s historical trends we come to know that, the stock has slipped -4.84% in the past one week and plunged -4.55% during previous one month drive, the stock went up 0.90% during past quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 111,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co.in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co.in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co.by 13.8% in the second quarter.

Wells Fargo customers can now leave their wallets at home and instead use their mobile phones to make cash withdrawals at the bank’s 13,000 American ATMs. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 97.7% in the third quarter.

(1) The entire fleet of Wells Fargo ATMs has One-Time Access Code technology; however, some ATMs, located inside select branches, will only feature card-free access during non-business hours when team members are not present to assist customers. Wells Fargo & Co now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock.

An important factor to consider when evaluating a stock’s current and future value are the 52 week price high and low levels. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14 have given the stock a Hold rating, 2 as Underperform and 0 as Sell. The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.