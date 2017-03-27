Westminster attacker used crack cocaine, solicited ‘hookers’?

After the assault, police said they believed Mr. Masood, 52, had been motivated by global terrorism, and Islamic State took credit for the attack. His last conviction came 14 years ago in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information as they try to establish whether Khalid Masood acted alone or was directed by others. Police also seized three vehicles after an armed raid Friday morning near the complex in Birmingham where the attacker, Khalid Masood, is believed to have been staying.

Khalid Masood, who was shot dead outside of parliament after using a auto to mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, was a convert to Islam who spent significant time in Saudi Arabia and had been identified as a potential jihadist.

In all, twelve people were arrested in relation to the attack.

Authorities said two more “significant arrests” had been made overnight, bringing the total number in custody to nine.

The self-styled “Islamic State” group (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack and police inquiries since have concentrated on whether Masood was acting with accomplices.

Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led Masood, 52, to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital in an 82-second spree.

Media reports said Masood used the Facebook-owned service just minutes before staging his assault, although it was unclear whether he sent any messages or just looked at the app.

A USA government source said Masood had associates with an interest in joining jihadist groups overseas, but there was no evidence he had done so himself.

It began at 2:40:08 p.m. on Wednesday when Mr. Masood drove his rented SUV along Westminster Bridge and mounted the northbound sidewalk, hitting dozens of people.

Police said Saturday that a 27-year-old man arrested Thursday in Birmingham has been released.

One of the ten others who were released, a 32-year-old woman, is on bail – the others have all been freed with no further action, according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

“This is a simple statement of women coming together and standing together, reclaiming Westminster Bridge as an expression of solidarity in London and across the United Kingdom”, she said.

Describing a brief row between the two men, he said: “When it got cleared up Ady [Masood] said something like, “If I didn’t know you, I would stab you in the face”.