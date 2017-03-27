The family of another of the victims, American Kurt Cochran, say they have been through a “humbling and hard experience”.

Participants in the vigil, organised by Women’s March on London, held hands in silence, to remember victims of the terror attack on the capital last week, which killed four and left at least 50 injured. But nine have been released with no further action, the police added.

London [U.K.] India, Mar. 27: The family of PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death as he guarded the building by an attacker Khalid Masood when he drove through the Westminster bridge in a bid to enter the the Palace of Westminster, has thanked those who fought for his life and paid tribute to the “selfless bravery” of the officer. British police investigating a deadly attack on parliament made a new arrest Sunday as officials set their sights on accessing WhatsApp, the heavily-encrypted messaging service that was used by the killer.

“The most hard part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly”, he said.

Detectives on Monday continued to question a 30-year-old man arrested Sunday and a 58-year-old man arrested shortly after Wednesday’s attack. “I was so shocked by events this week and I wanted to stand alongside my Muslim sisters and show that what unites us is greater than what divides us”. “We thought of the ordinary people who were here and were mown down, standing here like this, it was very overwhelming”, Fariha Khan, from Surbiton, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Born in Kent, Masood had previous convictions, including some for violent offenses, but none for terrorism, police said.

He added: “The most hard part of all this is that Kurt is no longer with us and we miss him terribly”.

Police said they detained the man at an address in Birmingham city on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

Two police officers also remain hospitalized with significant injuries, Rowley said.

American tourist Kurt Cochran and college administrator Aysha Frade, a British citizen with Spanish roots, died Wednesday along with police constable Keith Palmer. A fourth victim, Leslie Rhodes, 75, from Streatham in south London, died Thursday night after his life support was withdrawn, according to the Metropolitan Police.