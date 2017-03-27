What Time & TV Channel Is the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2017?

Wolff did admit that Hamilton’s stop came slightly early and that this played a part in losing the race.

Sunday marks the return of the Formula One World Championship, as the 2017 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“So that makes me just extremely proud of everyone because I bet they [the factory staff] are sitting at home right now just knowing all those times where they are doing those late-night shifts and they kind of wanted to give up and maybe take a nap, but they stayed up and kept pushing”. The big difference was being able to deliver a really good vehicle. Though his pace advantage in qualifying was much reduced compared to free-practice fears, it took an ace lap to ensure pole position went his way in the face of stiff opposition from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, and the Briton has presented the sort of cool and collected facade that suggests he’s in game mode.

“He’s competitive and probably setting his own targets”, said Wolff of Bottas. I struggled for grip to the point where I needed to come in, plus the gap was closing up and I was sliding around a lot. And then we had an issue during the warm-up lap, followed by a second issue in the race. “I’m very happy with the calls today”. But Ferrari were quicker today, there’s no doubt about that.

“It would be great if we had Fernando Alonso up there, too, but it doesn’t look like that will happen any time soon. I’m looking forward to the next”.

“It is going to be a close race this season but I truly believe we can beat them“.

“I was a bit nervous at the start and Lewis was better, then I had to take care of Valtteri in turn one, then I had to keep the pressure on, to get the message that we are here and we are here to fight”, the German added.

“This year you are seeing the best against the best with the best drivers at the top”.

“I felt good in the auto and I didn’t even notice the cars being more physical, which is also a positive because I have trained so hard to be ready for this season”.

Behind the top five it was a race of attrition, with Daniel Ricciardo’s race all but over before it had begun when he experienced a gearbox sensor issue on the way to the grid. On both occasions the vehicle just came to a stop so I couldn’t do anything else. I’ve been here before so I’ll wake up tomorrow and be motivated to get ready for China. Even when I stopped they were still cheering and shouting my name.

And while Ricciardo felt “like crap” after bowing out midway through the race, Vettel hopes his victory signals the end of Mercedes’ three-year domination of the sport. Red Bull unquestionably looms as the greatest disappointment, I do wonder how long until the persecution commences.