Who will finish in the Premier League’s top four this season?

Graeme Souness believes “weak” Arsenal will miss out on a top four finish along with Manchester United.

The Gunners have been a constant in the Champions League during Wenger’s tenure but are in danger of missing out on the top four this season.

The race for the top four looks set to be as tight as ever with just nine points separating second-placed Tottenham and and seventh-placed Everton. Like and dislike in the poll below, based on whether you think the clubs will retain their current positions.

Manchester United are fifth in the table and can move above Liverpool if they win their two games in hand over Klopp’s side.

‘Arsenal usually falter in February and March, then reach the top four with a late turn in April and May, ‘ Souness told The Times.

‘They might have had too many home draws in the first part of the season and they are still showing signs if that, with one against Bournemouth recently’.

Arsenal’s woeful recent form has seen them slip right out of the picture into sixth.

Out of this selection, it is fairly likely that Swedish superstar Ibrahimovic will be offered and sign a brand new deal that makes him the highest paid player at Old Trafford.