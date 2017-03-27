Will final health care deal match Trump’s campaign pitch?

The House of Representatives will not vote tonight on a bill that would make good on the party’s promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Bend the Arc’s CEO Stosh Cotler said: “The cancellation of this vote is a victory for all Americans and for our fundamental Jewish values”.

“The chaos that Obamacare has created and for which congressional Democrats – and you see that – are alone responsible for requires swift action”, Trump said in a February 27 meeting with health care executives at the White House.

“Today’s a great day for our country”, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said during a news conference Friday afternoon, adding later, “It’s pretty exciting for us”.

Ryan and the rest of the House Republican leadership have repeatedly brushed aside concerns over conservative holdouts who were in opposition to the bill when it was released.

The ACA established 10 essential benefits that had to be covered by individual plans sold on the new exchanges.

At River Hospital, 48 percent of our outpatients are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan sounded a note of caution: The health bill’s failure “does make tax reform more hard”, he said, “but it doesn’t in any way make it impossible”. We’re working hand in glove this whole process.

Still, the stakes for the president are high. House Republicans lived and breathed to vote to repeal the law.

“I think he’s probably discovering that the relationships on the Hill and the various groups are more challenging to negotiate than you would have thought and there’s more history than he would have thought”, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump supporter.

NIU Republicans President Edward Bowie said he is unsure if the replacement bill will pass because predictions have been wrong before. The vote was initially expected Thursday night, but the bill has been meeting resistance from within the Republican Party.

“The House Freedom Caucus just single-handedly saved #Obamacare”, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger charged on Twitter. However, we have just seen unprecedented moves by four major health-insurance companies in the United States to merge.

“He’s left everything on the field when it comes to this bill”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said before the vote was pulled.

Gleeful Democrats couldn’t resist celebrating as House Republicans and President Donald Trump failed to repeal and replace Obamacare. And it is – at least as it applies to Obamacare – for some time to come.

Obama’s statute has spread coverage to 20 million people and required insurers to cover numerous services and barred them from refusing policies to the very sick.

Other members of Utah’s Congressional delegation were also disappointed by Friday’s outcome.

Adriana Kohler with Texans Care for Children, an advocacy group based in Austin, said Texas already leaves too many people without care. I came here to govern and I’m disappointed that we came up short. But we need to get there. The status quo is not sustainable. Taking health insurance back to the 1950s would deal a devastating blow to the movement to achieve higher-quality, lower-cost and more-patient-centric care. But people who make too much to get subsidies – those in the solid middle class and above – have seen steep premium increases and fewer options.

The Affordable Care Act engineered a complete makeover of individual and small group insurance through a series of changes created to make the coverage more generous, accessible, affordable and transparent.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said that “at some point” lawmakers have to address the costs and availability of health care and said he was willing to work with the administration and both parties to do that.

The bill would have ended Obama’s Medicaid expansion and trimmed future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.

Republican lawmakers introduced a replacement bill earlier this month that would strip the mandate requiring all Americans to have health insurance, as well as cut the federal-state Medicaid program for low earners, CNN reported Thursday.

The bill would have also blocked federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.