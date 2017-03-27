Will South Carolina cover vs. Florida? March Madness Predictions 3/26/17

Florida football coach Jim McElwain made the trip up from Gainesville with his wife, Karen, to root on the Gators against SC on Sunday. Not this year. With Kentucky still alive, the SEC has three of the final eight teams and is guaranteed one berth in the Final Four. Not the journey. Just the finish.

The Florida Gators had a seven-point lead over the South Carolina Gamecocks at halftime on Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

“We definitely made a statement that the Gators are no joke and they’re definitely coming back and they’re building their program back to where it used to be”, forward Devin Robinson said. “To be THE Florida Gators”.

Many folks expected North Carolina and Kentucky to face off in the South Regional final, but very few people (and probably no one outside of SEC country) thought Florida and SC would fight for the right to go to the Final Four. Florida never got any closer. This team without a true star always seemed to perform greater than the sum of its parts. “I just felt like plays needed to be made down the stretch and I stepped up and was in a situation where I was able to make the plays”.

After 14 lead changes, the game was tied at 63 with just over two minutes to go, and the noise cascading down toward the floor from 20,047 sounded like the roar of a waterfall pounding rocks.

In addition to dispatching the fourth-seeded Gators (27-9), the ornery, defensive-minded Gamecocks also upset second-seeded Duke (27-8) and third-seeded Baylor (27-8) during its unexpected “March Madness” run.

Both are vastly improved from that first encounter on January 18, which saw the Gamecocks win an ugly 57-53 game in which both teams began by going scoreless for almost six minutes. If one person on one side lets go of the rope, it’s bad.

Frank Martin brought it up a few weeks ago.

“I’m the luckiest human being in the world”, Martin said. And I know that there’s been some negativity toward the SEC potentially underachieving over these last couple years.

“I’m just telling you, I’m the luckiest guy on the planet”. All we wanted was to make it.

White also got Donovan’s endorsement. I said to our guys, have you ever been in a tug of war?.

“Every time I look somewhere somebody’s sending it to me or I see it on Instagram or something, so I’ve seen it quite a bit”, he said.

– With a win over Florida on Sunday, South Carolina will set a new school record for wins with 26 this season. Egbunu might leave early, too. The Gamecocks beat No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 Baylor on the way to the Elite Eight.

“It was fun to be a part of”, White said. It announced the Gamecocks as a force but also prompted a team meeting for the Gators that triggered a nine-game winning streak, which included a rematch win against SC.