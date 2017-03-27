Williams leads Rockets to easy 137-125 win over Thunder

The matchup was notable on a couple of fronts: Harden and Thunder star Russell Westbrook appear to be duelling for the MVP award, and there is every likelihood these two teams could meet in the first round of the upcoming playoffs. Harden added his 58th double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, his 46th 20-point, 10-assist game.

Westbrook scored 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and now needs five more in the remaining ten games to equal the record for the most in season.

The Rockets were paced by 31 points (on 11 of 15 shooting and seven of eight from beyond the arc) off the bench from Lou Williams, and got 24 points apiece from Tervoir Ariza (9/11 FG, 6/8 3PT) and Eric Gordon (7/13 FG, 4/9 3PT). “They got hot and especially with a team like that, they get hot and it can be trouble”.

The Thunder lost for the first time in 12 games when Westbrook had a triple-double, the victim of sensational Rockets shooting in the first three quarters. It’s something you don’t take for granted and friendships are something I don’t take for granted. “We had some moments where we did it pretty well and some moments we didn’t do it well”. “He just plays the game the way it should be played”. He closed the half with 16 points and with Harden chipped in 12 as the Rockets led 79-59 at the break.

Harden injured his left wrist late in the game after falling to the floor.

All that was left was for Westbrook to contribute another dazzling stat line. Harden notably accomplished the mark with nine games still remaining in the regular season as well.

“The hit a lot of shots, man”, Westbrook said. “It didn’t work out that way, so I have to get ready for tomorrow’s game (against the Dallas Mavericks)”.

Houston’s Ryan Anderson will miss about two weeks after spraining his right ankle on Friday night against the Pelicans.

“He could’ve easily gotten 40 points and he could’ve just kept on going”, coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Rockets: Houston’s 79 points were the most the team has scored in a half this season.

Westbrook’s season has been incredible, and he may indeed average a triple-double, which the National Basketball Association hasn’t seen in more than 50 years.