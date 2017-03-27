Woman Burnt Alive in Jodhpur For Protesting Cutting of Trees

A 20-year-old woman was burnt alive in Jodhpur on Sunday after she allegedly protested over cutting of trees at Pipda city.

Even more shockingly, the police told ANI that the village sarpanch Ranveer Singh was one of those who murdered her. Reports also say that a revenue official named Om Prakash was amongst the group.

The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital this morning.

“The dispute was over a road, my sister was opposing it.they poured petrol on her and set her on fire”, said the woman’s brother, Vidyadhar.

In a horrific incident that took place in Rajasthan on March 26, a young girl was burnt alive for protesting over cutting down of trees, she later died in the hospital. The report added that 10 people have been named in the FIR. The body is in the mortuary.

In the meanwhile, Boruda Police has registered a case in the matter and is investigating the entire incident. The incident has sparked a row, with villagers demanding the arrest of the attackers within 24 hours, Amarujala reported. “We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation”.