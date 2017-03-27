Woman’s body recovered from Christchurch vehicle crash

A woman’s body has been retrieved after the vehicle she was in hurtled into the ocean in Christchurch on Saturday evening.

The auto left the Main Road and went into the estuary at Clifton before 6pm yesterday.

The driver of the vehicle managed to get out and has received hospital treatment.

The body was located during a police dive squad search this morning.

Police were notified just before 6pm yesterday that a auto had entered the water.

Police have extended their sympathies to the family.

They said they were investigating the incident.