Woman’s headphones explode, burn face — GRAPHIC

A woman’s headphones exploded midflight from Beijing to Melbourne, raising concerns that the use of battery-powered devices on flights could be a hazard.

She was lulling herself to music two hours into the February 19 trip when the incident happened, Shanghaiist reported.

The explosion woke the woman up, who felt burning on her face, forcing her to pull the headphones around her neck. Then her face started to burn, so she did the natural things and grabbed her face, which made the headphones drop down to her neck, which also started to burn.

That’s when she saw the source of the noise she’d heard – the headphones were sparking and on fire. The ATSB reports that the torched headphones were put in the bucket in the back of the plane, which smelled like burned hair and melted plastic for the rest of the flight. By this time, the battery and cover had melted and stuck to the floor of the aircraft.

ATSB The battery in the headphones is believed to be behind the incident.

Photos show the young woman’s face covered with what appears to be soot, with her hair and hand singed from the exploding electronics.

The ATSB recommends passengers check batteries in devices that may catch fire.

The Bureau determined that the battery in the unnamed brand of headphones likely caught fire.

This incident comes after the October 2016 tragedy when Samsung’s Galaxy Note7 began bursting into flames.

The frightening episode appears to be another reminder that badly or cheaply made lithium-ion batteries that power many of today’s gadgets really do have the potential to cause serious havoc.

