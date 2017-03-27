Working Together To Fix Health Care

Mr Trump is licking his wounds after a humiliating defeat over the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

During the health care push, Trump admitted to being surprised health care policy “could be so complicated.”

The lists included veteran members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus; those associated with the more centrist Tuesday Group, and representatives from districts where Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won in last year’s presidential election.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said he and Mr Trump agreed to withdraw the vote, after it became apparent it would not get the minimum of 215 Republican votes needed.

“To put a stake in it today would not be accurate, and nor would it be the narrative that this is a great failure for the president”. Trump also spent Saturday at his Virginia club.

Some Republican leaders and those charged with drumming up votes suspect that some of the more conservative members are simply trying to force Mr. Ryan to cancel a vote on the bill so they do not have to go on record against Mr. Trump. “Doing big things is hard”, Ryan said at a news conference, adding that his fellow Republicans are experiencing what he called “growing pains” transitioning from an opposition party to a governing party.

A senior Republican aide said that a Trump tweet on Friday indicated he would blame the Freedom Caucus for the bill’s failure.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I believe the right main course is set forth”, Bailey said.

The White House and Ryan insisted the CBO numbers were flawed, the well-worn tactic of politicians who don’t like the answers from the nonpartisan analysts.

“I think it’s partially his fault”, said Joel Martin, a 21-year-old Republican and Trump supporter. The sense in the room was Bannon lost his cool.

The consequences of not finding an Obamacare replacement that can appeal to all factions of the Republican Party are enormous, both for the GOP and the country. Politico first reported the exchange.

The caucus, along with it’s leader Rep. Mike Meadows (R-N.C.), said they didn’t support the bill because it didn’t go far enough in repealing Obamacare and it didn’t deliver on the GOP promise to replace Obamacare with a market-based solution.

Mulvaney said that as a member of the caucus he would have voted for the bill “without reservation”. They don’t want Republicans to get anything done.

Speaking to Chris Wallace, the other man reportedly being blamed for the mess, Priebus, said not so much.

But his comments underscore some of the criticisms of the bill and of those who negotiated it in the final hours of discussions.

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the USA healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

The other player in Friday’s rare drama was Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives. We were captives in an internal House caucus fight. The Freedom Caucus had too much interest in killing this to send a message to Speaker Ryan: “‘You have too much power'”.

“It’s imploding, and soon will explode”, Trump said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Republicans “are moving full speed ahead with President Trump on the first pro-growth tax reform in a generation”.

But he’s not giving up on the president: “My expectations are that they would repeal it”.

Amid a chaotic scramble for votes, Ryan, who championed the bill, met with Trump at the White House.

“They’re friends of mine”, he said. ‘I listened very respectfully to what the president had to say. “I’m a little surprised, to be honest with you”.

As the Congressional Budget Office made clear in its evaluation of the bill’s initial iteration, President Donald Trump’s proposal would take insurance away from an estimated 24 million people by 2026, with comparatively minimal cost savings in return.