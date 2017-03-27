World countries to start talks on nuclear weapons ban

A United Nations conference to negotiate a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons is set to open at U.N. Headquarters here on March 27, with a tug-of-war expected between nuclear powers and non-nuclear countries, and Japan’s presence as the world’s only atomic-bombed country thrust into the spotlight. The first round of talks is expected to focus on the goal, content and format of the treaty, and will apparently be led by Austria, Mexico and other countries underlining the inhumane nature of nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, Ford threatened that NATO members and other USA allies would face legal consequences over the US policy of extended nuclear deterrence if they signed the nuclear weapons ban treaty.

Hundreds of NGOs back their efforts, according to reports. However, countries such as US, Britain, France, Russia and Israel voted against it, while China, India and Pakistan abstained from the meet.

“But it’s very important in these days when you see more of this rhetoric, and also sort of power demonstrations, including threatening to use nuclear weapons”.

“I expect that this will take a long time, let’s not be naive”, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said at the United Nations last week.

“So it’s also the expression of frustration”.

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said in a statement: “It is disappointing to see some countries with strong humanitarian records standing with a government which threatens a new arms race”. Immediately after this, President Donald Trump tweeted that the US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability. The complete elimination of nuclear weapons by the states that posses them will not happen immediately, but the increasingly complex global security environment and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction highlights the need to bring an end to the nuclear age. “In this day and time we can’t honestly that say we can protect our people by allowing the bad actors to have them and those of us that are good, trying to keep peace and safety, not to have them”.

The United States and Russian Federation were among the 35 countries that voted against the resolution and said they do not plan to participate in the upcoming talks on banning nuclear weapons.

Even with the major nuclear powers boycotting the debate, a treaty would oblige them to revisit their policies sooner or later – even if, like Russian Federation and the United States, they’re now modernizing their nuclear weapons arsenal.

“The treaty will have an impact, even on countries which fail to participate, by setting global norms of behavior and removing the political prestige associated with nuclear weapons”, Fihn added.

United States and French representatives explained their countries’ opposition in October citing a need to make progress in stages, without disturbing the current strategic balance of weapons or jeopardizing nuclear deterrence.

Ms Fihn compared such arguments to the logic of chain smokers.

“But with the multipolar world, lots of countries feel like they don’t have to wait for the superpowers to act”, she added.