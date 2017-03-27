World’s largest dinosaur footprint found in Australia’s “Jurassic Park”

The tracks were one of 21 specific track types, representing four main groups of dinosaurs, found in the 16-mile stretch of the Dampier Peninsula coastline, dubbed “Australia’s Jurassic Park“.

Previously, the biggest dinosaur footprint ever discovered was one found last July in Bolivia that measured almost 3 feet, 9 inches long.

“It’s such a magical place, Australia’s own Jurassic Park, in a spectacular wilderness setting”, Salisbury added.

According to the study’s lead author, Steve Salisbury, the huge footprint is probably from some kind of sauropod dinosaur. In addition to finding a freakishly large footprint, the team discovered five different types of predatory dinosaur tracks, six types of tracks from armored dinosaurs, and the first evidence of stegosaurs ever found in Australia.

“The tracks provide a snapshot, a census if you will, of an extremely diverse dinosaur fauna”, Salisbury told Gizmodo. And some tracks are among the largest ever recorded, including sauropod tracks around 5.6 feet long.

In 2008, the government of Western Australia identified the coastal region of Kimberley as a potential site for a massive liquid natural gas processing precinct.

But the footprint was just one of a series of incredible finds in an area Salisbury dubbed “Australia’s Jurassic Park“.

“In this time slice (127 and 140 million years ago) in Australia, we’ve got no other record – there’s virtually no other fossils from any part of the continent”.

Alarmed by the move, the region’s traditional Aboriginal custodians – the Goolarabooloo people – contacted Salisbury and his team to officially research what they knew was there. “We needed the world to see what was at stake”, Goolarabooloo official Phillip Roe said in a statement.

The area was eventually awarded National Heritage status in 2011 and the gas project subsequently collapsed.

Among these 21 track variations, five different types of predators, six long-necked herbivorous sauropods, four two-legged herbivorous ornithopods and six armoured dinosaurs were confirmed with some form of confidence. Salisbury called Walmadany the “Cretaceous equivalent of the Serengeti”.

Most of Australia’s dinosaur fossils have previously come from the eastern side of the country.