World’s oldest banker-philanthropist-heir David Rockefeller dies

He was the oldest living member of the Rockefeller family and was the family patriarch from July 2004 until he died of heart failure at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York, on 20 March. His father, John D. Rockefeller Jr., was the only son of John D. Rockefeller. He was raised in luxury in Midtown Manhattan.

The site of the nine-story mansion where he was born, then New York’s largest residence, is now part of the Museum of Modern Art, which his mother, Abby, helped found in 1929. He endowed a Chair in Economics at the U. of C., the David Rockefeller Distinguished Service Professor in Economics and Statistics.

As one of the Rockefeller grandchildren, David belonged to the last generation in which the inherited family billions were concentrated in a few hands. “Among the many things he will be remembered for, he was a good neighbor and generous friend to Westchester County”.

The Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller University and Harvard are each expected to receive some $100 million upon the death of David Rockefeller, according to the magazine Inside Philanthropy. He found employment after school in the administration of New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia. Thereafter he served in the army during the second World War and joined Chase Bank which became JP Morgan later on. Rockefeller was awarded the French Legion of Honor. He oversaw its merger with the Bank of the Manhattan Co.to become Chase Manhattan Bank in 1955. Though he was unsurprisingly dubbed as a “spoiled rich kid”, he proved his worth throughout the years, spending time in numerous departments and gradually working his way up the ranks to become co-CEO in 1960 – sharing the responsibility with George Champion.

During his time as head of Chase from 1969 to 1981, Rockefeller forged such a network of close relationships with governments and multinational corporations that observers said the bank had its own foreign policy.

No one person encapsulates the enduring legacy of the “robber barons” of the Industrial Age quite like David Rockefeller. Indeed, under his leadership, Chase became the first Western bank to open branches in China and Russian Federation, truly securing its position as a global institution. Today it is known as JPMorgan Chase. Due to his birthright, Rockefeller served as an advisor to every president since Eisenhower, but when offered powerful positions such as Federal Reserve chairman and Secretary of the Treasury – he declined, preferring “a private role”. He was a kind, good man to all who met him. A lifelong moderate “Rockefeller Republican”, he worked closely with both Republican and Democratic politicians.

Born in Manhattan as the youngest of six siblings, Rockefeller spent his childhood in New York City and at the family’s estates, and recalled meeting such luminaries as Charles Lindbergh, Admiral Richard Byrd and Sigmund Freud. He was the last in his generation of one of the country’s most famously philanthropic families.