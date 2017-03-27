Wunderlich Upgrades Adobe Systems Incorporated to Buy with Price Target $145

Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $130.30 with a P/E ratio of 48.02 The company’s market cap is now $0. The stock has been climbing for the past 2 1/2 months and set its third consecutive new high for the year. The firm’s stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 bln. There is no concrete way to calculate a price target. The Company showed a positive 20.00% in the net profit margin. A month ago, they told us to expect earnings of US$0.96 per share while three months ago their EPS consensus estimate was US$0.96. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8%. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $1.66 Billion and $1.64 Billion, respectively. Previously, the analysts had a Hold rating on the shares.

Average price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is $141.09, according to consensus of 22 analysts. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The company reported revenue of $0 in the same period previous year. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. There are advantages to using a moving average in your trading, as well options on what type of moving average to use. Angled up and price is moving up (or was recently) overall, angled down and price is moving down overall, moving sideways and the price is likely in a range.

The stock price of firm is moving up from its 20 days moving average with 1.73% and remote isolated positively from 50 days moving average with 0.42%. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $90.35 and a 52-week high of $130.30.

On the multiyear chart, we see that ADBE stock over the past few years has traded steadily higher in a well-defined uptrend, which apart from a couple of swings below trend in 2014, 2015 and 2016, managed to hold very well.

In other Adobe Systems news, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. Wunderlich issued rating on the stock of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Mar-17-17, the stock received “Upgrade” rating from Hold to Buy. Stock has got OUTPERFORM rating from 4 analysts of Thomson Reuters, 16 analysts given HOLD rating to the stock and 1 given UNDERPERFORM rating. Finally comes the ratings part in which the ADBE was evaluated with 19 analysts of WSJ going for Buy ratings in previous quarter, while at present 17 analysts gave Buy ratings from whole pool.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. This rating was issued on 3/17/17. Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On the stock to Market Perform on 1/11/17 with no specific Price Target. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve month stands at 10.75, whereas its price to book ratio for most recent quarter sits at 8.48.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adobe Systems Incorporated now shows a Weekly Performance of 4.89%, where Monthly Performance is 6.97%, Quarterly performance is 20.04%, 6 Months performance is 27.49% and yearly performance percentage is 41.18%.