WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in vehicle crash

According to a TMZ report, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a auto accident on 21 March, that left his black Bentley banged up.

McMahon was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, though it is unclear as to what was the cause of the issue.

Vince McMahon was involved in a auto accident on Tuesday that left his luxury vehicle damaged, but fortunately no one was injured. Speaking to TMZ, law enforcement officials say it was a “minor accident and everyone is okay”.

Fingers crossed Vince McMahon is okay and that we’ll see him on WWE programming soon.

The 71-year-old is still in charge at WWE, but lately has given more and more of the responsibility to his children.