Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus pricing leaks

Through the many speculations that are all over the internet, a rough opinion can be formulated that the Xiaomi Mi 6 may have Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest processor.

Both of the phones will have MIUI 8 which is Xiaomi’s latest version of their software OS running on top of Google’s Android OS, though each device is rumored to have a different Android version, with Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus running Android 7.0 Nougat and the smaller Xiaomi Mi 6 running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

We have seen a number of leaks and rumors about the Mi 6 flagship, but nothing has come out with respect to price of the phone. The high-end Mi 6 has a RAM of 6GB and once again doubles the storage of the former, coming in with 128GB.

Finally, the high-end Mi 6 packs 6GB of RAM and will have a dual curved screen with a ceramic body.

That’s not all, it seems the smartphone will also be available with alternative processors, the Snapdragon 821 SoC, the MediaTek Helio X30 processor, or Snapdragon835.

In terms of rumoured specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a 5.15-inch 1080p display. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, is rumoured to be offered in 4GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 24,700), 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 28,500) and 8GB of RAM + 256GB internal storage which will be priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 33,200). The next standard Mi 6 in line keeps the same RAM but doubles the storage and for this, you get to pay CNY 2299 or about $335.

For obvious reasons, we can’t tell the credibility of these pricings, so we shall know the pricings and more details on these products as we move closer to the launch date. Also, 8GB RAM variant is highly unlikely, so take that with a pinch of salt.