Yogi Adityanath Reminds People Of ‘Certain Responsibilities’ In Gorakhpur

Adityanath – delivering his first public speech in Gorakhpur, his Lok Sabha constituency after taking over as the Chief Minister – said: “the government will not touch those (abattoirs) that are operating as per the law and have a valid licence”.

Promising that there will be no bias in the name of religion and caste, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi on Saturday also assured that couples would not be harassed by anti-Romeo squads in the state.

This was opportunity would only be given to those with a clean image and those who can ensure qualitative work, thus making the system corruption free. “We were able to win 46 seats in the division”, he said. And if the CM and his team puts this on high priority, it will be their biggest step toward achieving sab ka saath, sab ka vikas and it will also give them rich political dividends.

At the same time, among other things, Yogi had said that he meant to usher in development and progress of all sections of the state as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “We will work towards development of sugar mills, to solve the problems of Anganwadi workers, farmers and to provide employment to the unemployed youth”. Contractual work has always brought bad name to the party. Yogi Adityanath asked everyone present in the meeting to work hard like PM Modi. He said the government has already started the process to ban such slaughter houses.

He also said the UP government will seek peoples’ opinion on government schemes and also update them about its implementation. Therefore, in next two years we will have to work tirelessly, irrespective of the fact that there is sunshine, rain or biting cold.

At a BJP workers’ meet in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Yogi sent across a terse message for the State bureaucracy cautioning the babus about the days of heavy workload ahead.

“In Uttar Pradesh, no one would go to bed empty stomach and money would not be a constraint in a marriage of any girl”, Yogi Adityanath said to his workers.

Referring to a recent acid attack on a woman from Rae Bareli, the CM said, “The officials are still working on purana dharraa (old style). They have the option of leaving the state or else they would land in places designated for them (jails)”, he said.