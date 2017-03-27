Young man dies in Limerick road collision

There was some sad news announced late last night as Gardai in Limerick confirmed that a 19 year old man died following a road traffic collision on the N21.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18 year old woman, who hails from the Crusheen area, who was a passenger in the vehicle was critically injured and taken to Unviersity Hospital Limerick where it’s understood she remains on life support.

However thankfully the driver of the truck was not seriously injured in the collision.

Emergency services were alerted of the incident at 6.48pm.

This stretch of road is now closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.