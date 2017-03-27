Your favorite Christmas song is about to become a movie

The baubles are clearly still on display in Mariah’s World, as the U.S. chanteuse shared the news with her Christmas tree up, and log fire burning. In 2015, Carey also released a children’s book based on the track.

Mariah's past forays into the world of acting have had mixed reactions, though she recently appeared in a small role in "Empire", which she won praise for. The film is set to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand during the 2017 holiday season.

It will be out for the Christmas holiday season at the end of the year and will be called All I Want.

Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas“, is becoming an animated film.

The celeb said Tuesday her song is being made into an animated holiday film. That’s hardly very specific, and, I don’t know about you, but I need a better hint as to when exactly Carey’s Christmas movie is coming out. The voice cast includes Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Phil Morris, Laya Hayes, Brenna Yde, and Keiko Agena and production is now underway.

The “Without You” hitmaker stars in the highly-anticipated movie, lending her voice to the character of Mayor McCaskill.