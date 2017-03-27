ZTE pleads guilty to dodging Iran sanctions

The guilty plea was part of an agreement the company reached earlier this month with USA authorities that also called for almost $900 million in fines and other penalties.

Chinese telecom manufacturer ZTE has entered a guilty plea in a federal case concerning some of its recent global deals.

Though their revenues did grow, ZTE admitted in its financial report a net loss for the company of 2.36 billion yuan as a result of the US$1.19 billion fine handed to them after they plead guilty in the case.

China’s second biggest network equipment maker – also pledged as per the agreement to pay almost $900 million in fines and other penalties and be subject to an additional $300 million in penalties if it violates the terms of the settlement.

The investigations into ZTE lasted five years and ultimately resulted in charges after authorities determined that the company deliberately circumvented USA embargoes in violation of current sanctions.

Export privileges for ZTE – China’s largest publicly traded telecom company, and the fourth largest in the world – are subject to denial for seven years if any aspect of this deal is not met.

But the ZTE plea deal also contains an unusual exception, in that the company is not obligated to disclose any information that might violate Chinese law governing state secrets. These transactions were done without the required export license from the United States government.

At the same time, Dubelier said, the qualification makes sense. “You can’t compel a company to violate a law of their own country”.

Shenzhen-based ZTE has a USA subsidiary in Richardson, Texas.

US authorities were tipped off by reports of ZTE signing contracts that would result in large amounts of products being shipped to Iran.

According to court documents, ZTE, either directly or indirectly through a third company, shipped approximately $32 million of USA items to Iran between 2010 and 2016 without obtaining export licenses.

Plea documents showed that ZTE had sold approximately $32 million of US-origin items to Iran between 2010 and 2016, both directly and through third-party companies.

ZTE is China’s largest maker of network equipment after Huawei Technologies Co.