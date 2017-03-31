12 killed in crash between church van, pickup truck in Texas

Thirteen people died on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a church bus and a pickup truck in Concan, Texas, officials said. Only one victim inside the bus has survived the crash while the other 13 have died.

A total of 14 senior adults were on the bus and the driver was the only person in the pickup when the vehicles collided about 12:30 p.m. on US 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein and a church statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent investigators to the scene, NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said.

A pastor at the church told KENS 5 his congregation is in shock following the crash, but he “finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord”.

Law enforcement officials from two Texas departments say they received phone calls about a pickup driving erratically shortly before a collision between a truck and church bus in southwest Texas that killed 13 people returning from a retreat.

The church members had been attending an annual spring retreat for people age 55 and older.

“They had a fabulous time”, Dean said of the retreat.

Authorities have not yet revealed whether all of those killed were traveling on the bus or if the driver of the pick-up truck is among them.

A spokesperson for Airlife says that it transported two people to Texas’ University Hospital. One other victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The highway was also expected to be closed for several hours.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected”, their statement said.

