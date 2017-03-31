2 kids approaching school bus hit, killed

At 7:42 a.m. on Thursday, State Police Trooper C.S. Thackston responded to a fatal crash in Buckingham County. Few details were immediately available, and the children’s names and ages were being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The representative said that the incident happened when both the bus and the tractor-trailer were traveling in opposite directions on Route 15.

When the two children ran into the road, the bus driver tried to motion to the children to get out of the roadway. They were identified as 5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee. The incident is under investigation.

Reporter Jonathan Costen, of WAVY sister station WRIC 8News, spoke with a representative from the Virginia State Police who said that no charges are being filed at this time.

Geller said the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound at the time, carrying 75,000 pounds of mulch.

The school bus driver saw the children running toward the bus and saw the truck coming down the road.

Family members said there were four other children, the oldest of whom is 15, at the stop at the end of Deep Bottom Drive.

Buckingham County Public Schools employees declined to provide more information Thursday morning.

An investigation by the state police’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit did find several equipment violations on the truck, but none of them affected the tractor-trailer’s ability to stop or avoid the crash, Geller said.

“All I’m asking is everyone keep Buckingham in your prayers in the upcoming days”, he said. The 66-year-old male driver from Dillwyn, Va., has a valid commercial driver’s license.