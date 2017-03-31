2 men arrested over nightclub shooting that left man dead

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a shootout in a Cincinnati nightclub which left one man dead and 16 injured.

Davis and Cornell Beckley, 27, both face murder charges stemming from the incident at the Cameo club, east of downtown Cincinatti in the early hours of Sunday. Investigation and interviews with witnesses are ongoing, he said. One of the suspects twenty seven year old Cornell Beckley was arrested and charged with murder.

Officials have said a fight that spun out of control led to the shooting and that there was no evidence of a “terrorist attack” such as last year’s Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Around 200 people were inside the club, near the Ohio River, when a dispute escalated and more than 20 shots were fired. The second suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, remained in critical condition at a local hospital after being wounded in the gun battle at the Cameo nightclub early Sunday.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was killed in the shooting.

Davis is one of the 17 people that were shot inside of the Kellogg Avenue club.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley called the incident the worst mass shooting in the city’s history and hailed the arrests. One man yells repeatedly “Hurry up!”

The club’s operator says it will close for good on Friday. At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others in what authorities described as a chaotic scene.