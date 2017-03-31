5 killed in shootings on Chicago’s South Side

A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant. Two people were found shot and unresponsive inside the restaurant. Police said 26-year-old Patrice Calvin was pronounced dead on the scene at an apartment on the 7500-block of South Luella around noon. Police said the man was a documented gang member.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a black Jeep pulled alongside a gray van on 71st Street and someone fired into the van, killing a woman in the front seat and a man in the back seat.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Jacksons’ grandmother, Georgia Jackson, 72, said the two had gone to the restaurant to get food and to see their mother, who works there. Police say no arrests have been made. Three of the victims were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office: Dillion Jackson, 20; Raheam Jackson, 19; and Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28. The medical examiner’s office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police said a man walked up to the restaurant around 4 p.m., and opened fire. The identity of the fourth victim was withheld pending notification of family.

“Real talk, this is gonna make me go f– crazy”, she said.

The shooting took place blocks away from an earlier crime scene in which a pregnant woman was shot and killed. Central area detectives continued to investigate the slayings.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings Friday morning.