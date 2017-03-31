7 militants killed in Bangladesh raid

But that perception has been damaged by a series of gruesome killings of atheist bloggers, foreigners and religious minorities.

The militants were reportedly throwing bombs on the lawmen from one of the hideouts in Moulvibazar town, deputy inspector general of police Kamrul Ahsan told reporters.

Moulvibazar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Shahjalal told Dhaka Tribune that they suspect terrorists are hiding in the buildings in Borohat and Khalilnagar areas of the district which have been cordoned off by the law enforcers.

The SWAT team will begin next operation at Borohat in Sadar headquarter after wrapping up the Nasirpur part, he added.

The police this week launched “Operation Hit Back” to flush out militants from their hideouts after they failed to convince them to surrender.

The raids came after army commandos stormed a five-story building in the nearby city of Sylhet, triggering a violent three-day stand-off.

With the recovery of bodies of four militants from the hideout, the death toll in the operation stood at 10 as six people, including two policemen, were killed and dozens of others injured in two explosions on Saturday in the outer cordon of the siege.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility “for a bombing on Bangladeshi forces in Sylhet”, the SITE monitoring service said, citing a report on the group’s website Amaq, which appeared to refer to that incident.

There has been a resurgence of extremist attacks in recent weeks in the Muslim-majority nation of 160 million after a relative lull since five IS-linked gunmen killed 22 people including 18 foreign hostages at a Dhaka cafe on July 1.

Analysts say Islamist militants pose a growing danger in conservative Bangladesh, where a long-running political crisis has radicalised opponents of the government. The country launched a massive crackdown on militants specially after the Dhaka cafe attack.

The government rejected the claim and instead blamed the banned homegrown organisation Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).