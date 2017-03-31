Abbas says Trump ‘serious’ about Israeli-Palestinian peace

King Abdullah of Jordan, who hosted the summit after Yemen was not able to due to the turmoil, said in a speech that the Israeli settlements are hindering peace deals opportunities.

The trio looked at “efforts to back the Palestinian Authority and means of bolstering regional and global efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian negotiations”, the statement by Egypt’s presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef added.

The Palestinians and Arabs want Arab East Jerusalem – which Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed – as the capital of a future state encompassing the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel uses excuses to justify the continuation of its occupation, such as the demand to recognize it as a Jewish state.

“We will evaluate the results and outcomes of these two important visits to Washington in order to determine the shape and nature of President Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Washington, utilizing the momentum of the two visits, drawing on their lessons and output for the benefit of the…position agreed upon at the tripartite meeting yesterday”, the ministry said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also endorsed a two-state solution, telling summit participants this was the “only path to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realise their national aspirations and live in peace, security and dignity”.

Trump hasn’t yet formulated a policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but has said he is eager to broker a deal.

Abbas’s latest remarks follow his meeting earlier this month in Ramallah with Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s special representative for global negotiations, when he expressed that he believes, “under President Trump’s leadership, an historic peace deal is possible”.

As the Arab world deals with a coterie of conflicts-civil wars in Syria, Yemen, and Libya; Islamic State and other terror groups; Iran’s proxy adventures and missile program-leaders showed the decades-old conflict still serves as a unifying force in the region. Netanyahu formally supports the creation of a Palestinian state, but has said it is not feasible in the foreseeable future.

The draft, which was drawn up by the Palestinian delegation, was approved by Arab foreign ministers at an eve-of-summit meeting in the Jordanian Dead Sea resort of Sweimeh.

The Arab League first approved the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in 2002.

Arab leaders also took the opportunity to strenuously urge other countries not to relocate their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem, a clear reference to Trump’s recent talk of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Was Bashar al-Assad at the summit?

By focusing on the Palestinian plight, Arab leaders are hoping to bring renewed attention to a conflict that has been overshadowed by the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and the wars that have followed in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi said it was “regrettable that certain powers are benefitting from the unprecedented situation in the region to bolster their influence and expand their control” – in an apparent reference to Iran.

Jerusalem is home to a major Muslim-run site – the Al Aqsa Mosque compound – that is also revered by Jews as their holiest site and home of their biblical Temples.