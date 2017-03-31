ACCC rejects banks Apple pay request

Our original report on this was titled “Apple Tells Australian Commission that Three Top Banks are in a Cartel to Dictate Terms for Apple Pay”.

Apple argued that its Apple Pay wallet was the best solution for competition because its virtual wallet can hold credit cards from different banks.

Last month the banks made clear that their key focus was enabling their apps to have access to the iPhone’s NFC capabilities for contactless payments.

This would have given Apple a huge headache as it has been running a divide and conquer system all over the world forcing each bank to negotiate for access to Apple gear individually.

Apple Inc has seen off efforts by Australia’s banks to form a negotiating bloc over the introduction of Apple Pay, a win for the United States technology giant in the global battle to control the future of mobile payments technology.

An Apple spokeswoman said it was a great decision for Australians who wanted the “easiest, most secure and private payment experience possible with Apple Pay”.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. Apple noted that it “will not, and can not, agree to the terms sought by the banks”.

“This is likely to hamper the innovations that are now occurring around different devices and technologies for mobile payments”, Mr Sims said, pointing out that it would also be likely to reduce the competitive tension between the banks in the supply of payment cards.

The ACCC’s final decision on Friday is in line with its draft ruling on 29 November.

The ACCC said it accepted that allowing the banks to negotiate collectively and potentially boycott Apple Pay would place them in a better bargaining position with Apple, but that the benefits for customers were “currently uncertain and may be limited”.

Apple and Android compete for consumers with distinct business models.

The ruling ends a long-running and often acrimonious battle between some of the nation’s biggest bank and Apple over access to the Near-Field Communication (NFC) controller in iPhones.

Sims said that access to the NFC in iPhones for the banks could artificially direct the development of emerging markets to the use of the NFC controller in smartphones.

The Australian regulator was concerned that giving the banks bargaining power could reduce competition by forcing Apple to act more like Alphabet Inc, whose Google arm owns the more open Android operating system that allows contactless payments from individual apps.

“While the ACCC has recognised a small public benefit from increased competition in digital wallets resulting from NFC access, the ACCC notes that in the likely future without the conduct, the Applicants will either each negotiate separately with Apple to make their cards available on Apple Pay or not at all”.

As to what this means for Apple Pay in the country, we guess the banks and Apple will have to work together to figure something out, but until that happens Apple users in the country won’t be able to use the service, unless they’re with ANZ.

Lance Blockley, speaking for the banks said that “this case has always been about consumer choice”.

The ACCC’s final determination (PDF) is available online.