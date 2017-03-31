Acosta, Trump’s choice for Labor, advances to full Senate

Alex Acosta, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Labor, greets Sen. “His combination of experience in both public service and the private sector gives him the real-world knowledge of what it takes to protect workers without undermining efforts to grow the economy by putting more Americans to work”.

Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta moved a step closer to confirmation on Thursday when the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced his nomination on a party-line vote.

Puzder was about to go before the initial Senate committee when a number of Republicans indicated he no longer had their support – prompting Puzder’s withdrawal.

Acosta, the chairman of Florida-based U.S. Century Bank and a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, is expected to get through the confirmation process.

The Senate could vote to confirm Acosta as soon as next week, before Congress breaks for recess, but a busy Senate schedule could push it back even further, according to the Wall Street Journal. Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration after majority Republicans balked at questions about his personal and professional life. Acosta served in the Department of Justice during President George W. Bush’s administration. Labor secretary is one of the few posts still vacant in Trump’s cabinet.