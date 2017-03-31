ACT starts 1 Gbps wired broadband service

“Now India is on par with very few developed nations in case of high speed internet connection”, said Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT Fibernet. ACT Fibernet, it seems, is in no mood to let Hyderabad relinquish that tag anytime soon.

“We plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore in the next 18 months to 24 months”.

Hyderabad was already one of the best cities in India when it came to ultra-fast internet connectivity. This launch will not only provide internet connections at incredibly high speeds, but will disrupt and lead technological growth in the country. It now plans to launch the service in 10 other cities where it has a presence and has earmarked around Rs 1,200 crore to be invested over the next two years. The company said the service will be available for startup and enterprise customers; it is not clear if this is available for home users as well. Furthermore, not many cities in the world have access to a scaled up Giga enabled network. With the launch of Gbps internet service, Hyderabad now stands in the league of select cities in the world that can boast of such futuristic technology.

Gigabit speeds, which have been around 2011, will allow downloads from the internet faster than transferring data from a USB drive, and will be available for Rs 5,999 per month.

Thanks to its aggressive pricing ACT Fibernet is already the biggest player in its segment in Hyderabad-Secunderabad with a 65% market share.

When the average internet speeds in India is 2.5 Mbps, ACT Fibernet’s 1 Gbps launch will leapfrog Hyderabad internet speeds to 400x national average.

Households throughout Telangana will be the first in the country in getting drinking water connection and also a broadband connectivity with high-speed Internet by mid-2018 through Mission Bhagiratha and TS Fibernet programme, said IT & Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday.