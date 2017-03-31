ADB okays $175 mn loan to Power Grid to diversify energy mix

But the clean-energy transition now appears irreversible, as we document in a new report at Clean Energy Canada. “Even Donald Trump can’t kill it”.

In 2016, The Solar Foundation found that with 260,077 solar workers nationwide, the solar industry produced $62.5 billion in direct sales. Meantime, the top five wind-energy producing congressional districts are represented by Republicans.

With four tracks focusing on PV, CSP, wind, and energy storage, the conference will push the boundaries on innovation and cost-effectiveness in all four segments.

Dan Woynillowicz is the policy director and Merran Smith is the executive director at Clean Energy Canada, a program of the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University.

The rise of abandoned electricity has affected the sustainable development of new energy in China, said the 2016 China energy development report, released by Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute, a think tank under the state-owned China Energy Engineering Group. Africa installed 4.1GW of capacity a year ago, twice as much as 2015.

Asia accounted for 58% of new renewable additions in 2016, according to the data, giving it a total of 812 GW or roughly 41% of the global capacity.

By 2015, renewable electricity employment is estimated to have grown to 6.7 million direct and indirect jobs globally, with solar PV the leading technology, employing almost 2.8 million people.

According to statistics, one home in 10 is equipped with solar on their roof.

The cost of renewables is expected to continue to come down, leading to further job creation. Asia was also the fastest growing region, with a 13.1% increase in renewable capacity.

“We are witnessing an energy transformation around the world and this is reflected in another year of record-breaking additions in new renewable energy capacity”, said the agency’s director general, Adnan Amin.

Europe, excluding Eurasia nations such as Turkey, crossed the 100GW threshold for solar capacity for the first time in 2016, adding more than 5GW a year ago.

“But context matters”, the report reads. “That fact, coupled with relatively stable demand for electricity, limits the need or opportunity for new investment and deployment”. The challenge is determining Canada’s niche to capitalize on the huge economic opportunity this transformation is creating in countries around the world. We have a clean-energy technology sector that punches above its weight and companies hungry to sell their solutions beyond our borders. It is in overcoming this challenge that Canada has the opportunity to be among the global leaders, using new technologies and systems to replace the fuels used to heat buildings, provide energy to industries and power transportation. “It’s taking our knowledge and expertise and services and selling them to the world”.

“As the USA government retreats from worldwide climate diplomacy, clean energy innovation and free trade, it leaves a gap that Canada is well-positioned to fill”. And it’s clear that if we don’t step up, somebody else will.

Along with the world’s largest airport solar farm at Indianapolis International Airport, Duke Energy Indiana recently expanded its solar grid with a new 76,000 panel solar array.